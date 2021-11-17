Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.98.

NYSE:TD opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

