TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,696,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $668.97. 17,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $628.54 and its 200 day moving average is $595.13. The company has a market capitalization of $318.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

