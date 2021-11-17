TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,434,000 after acquiring an additional 469,441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,025 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. 26,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.