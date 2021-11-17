TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.18. 8,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.80. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $147.07 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

