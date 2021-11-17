TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,374 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

