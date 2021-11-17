TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPG Pace Solutions stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. TPG Pace Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get TPG Pace Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.