TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.