TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,213,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

