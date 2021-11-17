TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $387.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $391.00 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 1,397,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $843.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

