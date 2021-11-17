Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of COOK opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. Traeger has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

