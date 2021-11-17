TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $255.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 12706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.03).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

