Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

