Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

