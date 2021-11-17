Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 27,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

