TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 5,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

