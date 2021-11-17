Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96,149 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

