Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells C$533,471.64 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,488.71.
Shares of TSE TCN traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.07. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
