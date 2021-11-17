Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells C$533,471.64 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,488.71.

Shares of TSE TCN traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.07. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.73.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

