TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $42.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TripAdvisor by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $18,880,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,093 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

