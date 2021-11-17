Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Tops $148,418.44

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $148,418.44 and approximately $2,371.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00221999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars.

