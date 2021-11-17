Truist Securiti Comments on Aemetis, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aemetis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aemetis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of AMTX opened at $19.32 on Monday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $612.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 507,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 180,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

