Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Announces Earnings Results

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 542,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,952. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.