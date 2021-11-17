Trust Co. of Oklahoma Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after buying an additional 418,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,706,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.57. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,769. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

