Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,167 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 79.3% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,828. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

