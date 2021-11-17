Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 68 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $251.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,309. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

