TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TC opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Get TuanChe alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TuanChe by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.