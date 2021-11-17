TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.45 on Monday. TUI has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

