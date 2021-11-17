Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $44.41 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 291.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

