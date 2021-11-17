Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $740.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

