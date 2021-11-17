Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given a $60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been given a $60.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

TWTR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 741,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500,721. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.20 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Twitter by 1,087.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $10,817,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

