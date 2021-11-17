Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 68.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

