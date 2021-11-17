TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $734,000.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

