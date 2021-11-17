U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.33. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 25,891 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

