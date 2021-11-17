UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Down 0.2%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $852.87 and last traded at $852.87. 82 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $855.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $780.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $722.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBGX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

