UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 9,300 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

