UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,073 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 54,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

