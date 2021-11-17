UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $3,531,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 54.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

