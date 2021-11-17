UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of FirstCash worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

