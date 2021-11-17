UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Veoneer worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Veoneer by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

VNE opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.26. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

