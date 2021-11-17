UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $3.16 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

NYSE ASAN opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.55. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

