UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,125 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

RDSB stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,697.80 ($22.18). The stock had a trading volume of 9,518,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,611. The firm has a market cap of £193.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,165.28 ($15.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,636.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,472.92.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

