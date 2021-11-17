Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNS. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.70 million and a PE ratio of -34.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.46.

Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

