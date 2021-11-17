Unilever (NYSE:UL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.74

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.74 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $47,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $42,822,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

