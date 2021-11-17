Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $244.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

