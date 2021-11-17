United Bancshares (UBOH) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

United Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBOH) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare United Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. United Bancshares pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $67.03 million $13.76 million 7.60 United Bancshares Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.54

United Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 21.33% 11.07% 1.22% United Bancshares Competitors 27.44% 11.94% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Bancshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancshares Competitors 1572 7387 6651 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.14%. Given United Bancshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of United Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Bancshares peers beat United Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co. It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, OH.

