United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the October 14th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ULTHF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. United Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

