United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the October 14th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ULTHF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. United Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.46.
About United Lithium
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.