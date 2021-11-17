United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 29.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $379.51 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.30.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

