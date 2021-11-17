Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.
Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.
NYSE:UHS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,249. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $121.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.
Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.