Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,249. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $121.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

