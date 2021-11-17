Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE:UVE opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

