UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.00 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00069633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00092235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,351.09 or 0.99366116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.32 or 0.06937092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

