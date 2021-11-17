Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO) Insider Sells $125,460.00 in Stock

Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO) insider Aduna Holding GmbH sold 1,394,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,540.
Upco International Inc has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
Upco International Company Profile
Featured Article: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Upco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.